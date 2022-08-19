RAPID CITY - Ellen Jane (Dunn) Waldner, 80, passed away on August 10, 2022, surrounded by family. Ellen was born on September 2, 1941, to Frank and Virginia (Benson) Dunn in Denver, CO. Ellen married her high school sweetheart, Charles Waldner, on February 27, 1959 and celebrated 63 years of loving marriage. In 1985, she fulfilled a childhood dream and graduated from the Rapid City Regional Nursing School. She loved children and enjoyed a career as a certified pediatric nurse at Rapid City Regional Hospital until 2011.

Ellen was very involved in her community, serving as a member of the Make a Wish Foundation and the local cancer support group. She loved making special cards for friends and family and playing bridge with her local bridge club. She was the Queen of her Red Hat group, the Rockin' Roustabouts, and made a point to celebrate others at every opportunity.

Ellen will forever be in the hearts of her family, husband, Charles; Sons, Dale, Jay, and Todd; daughters-in-law, Ginger, Shanon, and Janice; grandchildren, Leah, Beth, Charles, and Kaila; their spouses, Wes and Shyla; great-grandchildren, Arbor, Bexley, and Wade; sister-in-law Louise, and several nieces and nephews. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Virginia and her sister Terry. Ellen's beautiful smile and generosity for others will always be remembered by those she encountered.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Storybook Island to support a memorial bench in her honor. Services will be held on August 26, 2022, at 12:30 pm, at Black Hills National Cemetery. A reception will follow at 3:00 pm at Zymurcracy Beer Company, in Rapid City. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.