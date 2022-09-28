 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ellen Marie Horan

  • Updated
  • 0

RAPID CITY – Ellen Marie Horan, 90, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

A vigil service will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home, 2700 Jackson Blvd.

A funeral mass will be on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 520 Cathedral Drive, with a luncheon to follow.

Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Please visit the online guestbook for Ellen at www.OsheimSchmidt.com

