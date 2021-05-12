SIOUX FALLS | Ellva M. Erickson, 93, passed away May 8, 2021. Ellva Mae Erickson was born on February 23, 1928 to Lillian (Hanson) and Hiram Hanson in Clear Lake, SD.

On April 4, 1947 she married Eugene "Gene" Erickson at St Paul Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, SD. They spent 71 years together until Gene's passing in May of 2018.

Ellva is survived by her children; Laurel (Jack) Hunter of Crawford, NE, Julie (Rex) Tollman of Lusk, WY, and Jeff (Linda) Erickson of Sioux Falls, SD; eight grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

To share your condolences, please visit www.georgeboom.com.