STURGIS | Elmer L. Smith, 79, lost his fight with COVID pneumonia on Dec. 22, 2020 at the Fort Meade VA Hospital.

He was born Jan. 19, 1941, in Lead to Velma and Ralph Smith as the youngest of four. His family moved to Rapid City in 1942, where he grew up and later enlisted in the United States Navy. He wore his “SeaBees” hat pridefully. He received commendations for his work in Okinawa before his honorable discharge from reserves in 1964.

Elmer continued his work in construction owning his own company, E. L. Smith Concrete Construction that he and wife Ella operated in and around the Black Hills area. He also had an admirable career in law enforcement with the RCPD from 1964-1969 and was called back in as reserve to help during the 1972 Rapid City Flood. Elmer was Chief of Police in Box Elder from the mid '70s through to the mid '80s. When he retired, he and his second wife, Claudia, used his craftmanship in woodworking to build a small business for themselves.

Elmer was married to Ella Smith for 27 years and they had four children, Wanda, Alan, Annette, and Bob. He later married Claudia Wouden with her children, Callie, London, and Pete. Claudia and Elmer were together for 29 years before her passing in 2019.