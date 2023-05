KADOKA - Elmer Williams, age 73, of Kadoka, died May 2, 2023, at the Kadoka Nursing Home.

Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Kadoka Nursing Home.

Interment will take place at a later date at Boyes Cemetery in Broadus, Montana.

Arrangements are with the Rush Funeral Chapel of Kadoka.