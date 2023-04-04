RAPID CITY - Elouise D. Litschewski, 78, of Rapid City, South Dakota, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, after a brief hospitalization at Monument Health.

Ellie was born in Minnesota on June 30, 1944, and grew up in Spearfish, SD where she graduated from Spearfish High School. She attended Black Hills Stage College, graduating with a degree in Education. She taught business and accounting at the high school level in both Highmore and Lead where she was highly regarded and admired by her students. She later transitioned into healthcare management beginning in Farmington, New Mexico, ultimately returning to Rapid City, where she managed a clinic for Dr. Gerald Butz. She finished her career working with Dr. Dan Petereit and Dr. Ron Drummond at the Cancer Care Institute in Rapid City. Ellie was highly respected by physicians, co-workers and patients.

Her faith, family and friends were a top priority in her life and she was a devoted Mother to her two sons, Jon and Paul. She also loved the company of her dog, Burkie. Ellie was instrumental in the care of her parents in their later years, traveling often between Rapid City and Spearfish. In her spare time, she volunteered at Cornerstone Mission, was an avid reader, enjoyed antiques and loved flowers. One of her favorite trips was attending the tulip festival in Pella, Iowa. Ellie loved a good joke and her sharp wit allowed her to have an instant comeback always at the ready.

Ellie is survived by her son Jon of Rapid City, her brothers Mike (Linda) McGrath of Rapid City and Tim (LeAnn) McGrath of Ankeny, IA, and one grandson, Ethan Litschewski of Albuquerque, NM. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Patricia McGrath, her son Paul Litschewski and her brother Bill McGrath, Jr.

Ellie's wish was to be cremated. A private service will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish, SD. A memorial has been established at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City, SD.

