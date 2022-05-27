RAPID CITY - Elsie "Marlene" Doyle, 81, died on May 24, 2022.
Services at 9:30am on Friday, June 3 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Visitation held one-hour prior. Burial at Noon at Black Hills National Cemetery, near Sturgis. Kirk Funeral Home
