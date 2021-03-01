RAPID CITY | Elvira Kieffer Gillies, 94, passed away at her home on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

She was born on Jan. 4, 1927, in Rockerville to Ferdinando and Mary (Raga) Kieffer. Elvira grew up in the Rockerville area and attended country school at Pine Grove and graduated from Rapid City High School. She earned her teacher's certificate from Black Hills Teacher's College and taught school at Wicksville.

She was united in marriage to William Gillies in 1952. They lived in Rapid City before moving to their ranch near Rockerville. Elvira was a cook at the Black Hills Children's Home and after she retired, she taught water aerobics at the YMCA for several years.

Elvira enjoyed cooking, eating out and going out with her special friend and dance partner, Earl Briggs.

Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl (Jeff) Johnson, Rapid City; her son, Daryl Gillies, Rapid City; two sisters, Irene Barker and Bonnie (Gene) Evans; two brothers, Kepner Kieffer and Raymond (Rose) Kieffer; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Donald "Moose" Kieffer and Paul "Bud" Kieffer; special friend, Earl Briggs; and ex-husband, William Gillies.