RAPID CITY | Emil A. Magnuson, 91, joined the Angels on Nov. 5, 2020.

He was born on Nov. 11, 1928 to Emil and Henrietta Magnuson. Emil married Rita Pearson on Dec. 23, 1952 in Pierre. Emil had a long successful career in the insurance industry and had many clients that ended up being lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita; parents; best friend and brother, Eldon; and sisters, Dora Lee Christian and Faye Vivig.

Survivors include four children: Patsy Aldridge, CA, and Sherry (Dale) Kleinschmidt, Sonny (Rosa) Magnuson, and Kimberly (Frank) Conway, all of Rapid City; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Deloris Volmer and Anna Rose Paschal; two sisters-in-law, Florence Glassgow and Esther Magnuson; special friend, Freida Tibbetts; the card playing gang – The Feddersen boys who were special cousins; as well as numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews that he teased throughout his life.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Monument Health + Home Hospice House, 224 Elk St., Rapid City, SD 57701; Storybook Island, 1301 Sheridan Lake Road, Rapid City, SD 57702.

