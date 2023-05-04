Emilina Eliza Murphy

ELLSWORTH, ME - On April 3 2023, Emilina Eliza Murphy (Montoya) peacefully passed away at the age of 83 in her home surrounded by her family and loved ones. She went to her final destination after a long battle with a rare form of liver disease. To friends and family, she was known as Emily, Emi or Grandma. Emilina was born on June 11, 1939 in Greybull Wyoming, but was raised in Riverton, Wyoming by her parents Juan Pablo Montoya and Eugenia Maria Montoya (Vargas). Emilina was the youngest of 14 children and loved sharing stories from her childhood.

Emilina's legacy lives on through her recently deceased son James Mathew Murphy, her living daughter Rema Mitchell, son in law Lewis Mitchel JR, ex-husband Raymond Murphy, and ex daughter in law Trinity Peoples. Also, she lives on through her Grandchildren, Treasure Murphy, Derrick Baker, Cody Brown, Khristy Brown, Sasha Rea and David Rea. Finally, she lives on through her great grandchildren, Paradise-Nova, Alexus, Emilina, Izzabella and Jacklyn. She impacted others wherever she went in her long, beautiful life, she loved every single one.

Emilina took pride in the time she served and mentored others in Alcohol Anonymous (AA) and the D.A.R.E program. Her 45 years of sobriety was something she took great pride in. She was an active member and sponsor of Alcohol Anonymous in Rapid City, SD, Hancock, and Ellsworth, ME for many years. Emilina was also very proud of the time she gave as a "Foster Grandparent" at the Horace Mann Elementary School in Rapid City, SD. She made a huge impact on so many children there and was easily one of the favorite Grandparents.

Emilina was such a loving, caring, and nurturing individual. She would just light up a room with her smile and laughter wherever she went. Emily also had a love for flowers, Kenny Roger, music, dancing, sewing, shopping, comedy films, going on adventures on long car rides, showing support to various organizations and spending time with her large loving family.

Emilina would always say to take it "One Day at A Time", and was a firm believer that there are "Angels Among Us". She had the heart of a Saint and the soul of pure gold, there are no words to justify how beautiful she was. She was the best Mother and Grandmother to everyone. Now, she is the best Guardian Angel with her son Matt, they are watching over everyone with their well deserved wings.

A Local Family and Friend Memorial Gathering will be held in her Honor on June 11, 2023

A Local Family and Friend Memorial Gathering will be held in her Honor on June 11, 2023- Location can be specified by contacting Rema Mitchell or Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home. (Other arrangements will be made for another memorial in South Dakota and Wyoming-TBD)