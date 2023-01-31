HOT SPRINGS - Erdine Adell Couch passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home, Hot Springs, SD, at the age of 97. She was born Erdine Adell Kintigh in Miller, SD, on March 15, 1925 to Warren S. and Mae E. Kintigh.

When she was two years old her family moved to Wyoming, eventually settling on a farm near Keeline, WY. She attended grade school in Keeline and graduated from Manville High School in 1943 with a Full Scholarship to the University of Wyoming. Instead of taking the scholarship she chose to work as part of the war effort, thus beginning her life long career in the business world.

In later years she worked at the Buffalo Gap Bank and then retired at Production Credit Association as Office Manager. Erdine thought of all her co-workers as extended family.

On February 24, 1946, Erdine married the love of her life, Floyd R. Couch. Their commitment to each other never wavered. Floyd's love for Erdine was frequently shared with everyone. In a newspaper interview while attending one of his WWII Company D, First Battalion, 63rd Regiment, 6th Infantry Division Army reunions he was quoted as saying, "Still not a day goes by that you don't think about it. I do volunteer work in Veterans Hospitals. I see a lot of mental situations. If I hadn't married a good woman, I might have ended up like that. I'd wake in the middle of the night, soaked in sweat, fightin' that war over and over again. It takes a woman with a lot of love and patience to see you through that."

Erdine is survived by son, Ken (Vivian) Couch; grandson, Kevin (Kristi) Couch and great-grandchildren: Madison, Olivia, and Knox; daughter, Ronda (Randy) Moore; and grandchildren: Brodie and Cassandra Moore; daughter, Lisa (Rodger) Woeppel; and granddaughter, Katie (Josh) Baker; great-grandchildren: Adalyn and Ashton; granddaughter, Gabriella Taylor; and great-grandchildren: Margot and Meredith; granddaughter, Natasha Woeppel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; her parents, two sisters, two brothers, and two nephews.

Gravesite rites will be held Friday, February 3, 2023, 10:00 a.m., at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD. Later that same day, 5:00 p.m., a short service and light meal will be held at Prairie View United Methodist Church, Smithwick, SD.

A special thank you to all the staff at the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home that cared for Erdine for the last five years.

