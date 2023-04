MIDLAND - Ernie Nemec, age 84, of Midland, South Dakota, died on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Scotchman Living Center in Philip.

Visitation will be held one hour preceding the services at the Midland School.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Midland School Gymnasium in Midland.

Interment will follow at the Midland Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip