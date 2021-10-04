 Skip to main content
Estella V. Martinez

Estella V. Martinez

RAPID CITY | Estella V. Martinez, 78, passed away peacefully Sept. 28, 2021 due to acute respiratory failure.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, at Kirk Funeral Home. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at the funeral home. A reception will following at 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 22, 818 E Saint Patrick St., Rapid City.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made at Black Hills Federal Credit Union under Estella Martinez Memorial or Venmo: @Estella-Memorial.

