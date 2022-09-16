RAPID CITY - Esther Dumler Rivers passed away September 13, 2022 in Rapid City, SD. She was born to Jacob and Anna Marie (Keil) Dumler on July 6, 1923 in Chicago. She was preceded in death by her husband Eanard in 1987, a twin brother, four sisters and son, Donald. She is survived by two daughters: Myrna Landt (Jeremy) and Loretta Hammerquist (Charles); 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 12 great great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and special friends, Joe and Gloria Pine.

When young, Esther lived in Sterling, Colorado. The Family moved to South Dakota to a farm east of Newell where she grew up. She married Eanard Rivers on January 30, 1943 in Broadus, Montana. They moved to Rapid City where Eanard was employed by Tri-State Milling until retiring. They bought a CC built Forest Service cabin situated at Sheridan Lake and moved it to their 3-acre parcel where they retired.

Esther and Eanard loved to fish and enjoyed travelling to many places, including south Texas in their motor home. She dearly loved living in their cabin in the Black Hills. Esther was a seamstress, interior decorator and homemaker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Monument Health Cancer Care.

A visitation will be held at Kirk Funeral Home, Sunday, September 18 from 3:00-5:00p.m. The funeral will take place at Kirk on Monday, 10:00a.m. with burial to follow at Pine Lawn. Following the burial there will be a luncheon at the Eagle's Club (1410 Center Street).