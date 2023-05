PHILIP - Esther Knutson, age 94, of Philip, South Dakota, died on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Monument Health Hospice in Rapid City.

Visitation will be held 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at First Lutheran Church.

Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.