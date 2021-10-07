Ethel Anderson Chatfield

Ethel loved people and her home was often a stopping-off place for a hearty meal, fresh cinnamon rolls or a piece of pie with coffee. She loved to cook and bake for others and would often deliver her lovingly made items to friends and family. Ethel also had a deep and abiding love for God. She and Fritz became members of the Church of Christ in the 1960s and there she found a church home and faith family that would sustain her always. She delighted in the Bible studies held around her large kitchen table. Even when her hearing was almost gone and dementia had taken many of her faculties she would make her way into the church to greet all of her loved ones and to sing her beloved hymns as loudly as she could. She wore out several Bibles in her lifetime.

She took great pride in her family. Cheryl and her husband Terry were the light of her life, and their daughters, Brittany and Jaimee gave her inestimable joy. Later bonus children Jason and Jaelene were added to the mix and she welcomed them with warmth and love.