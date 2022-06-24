RAPID CITY - Ethel Deckert, 92, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She was born on July 13, 1929, in Marion, SD. She married Abner Deckert in 1951. She had many vocations in her lifetime including Bell telephone operator, rural schoolteacher, seamstress, and cook.

Ethel is survived by her children: Cathy (Henry, Jr.) Knapp, Black Hawk; Cindy (Dave) Buchholtz, Aurora, SD; Cheryl (Mark) Brodrick, Rapid City; and Tim (Ann) Deckert, Rapid City; brother Bert Schroeder, Sioux Falls; Sister-in-law Shirleen DeHoogh, Stillwater, OK; seven grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband in 1999, an infant son, Charles, granddaughter, Tony, one brother and one sister.

Visitation will be from 3:00-5:00 PM on Sunday, June 26 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 AM on Monday, June 27 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Livestreamed at https://rcwestminster.com/online-worship-prayer.

Full obituary at www.osheimschmidt.com.