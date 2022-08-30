RAPID CITY - Eugene "Gene" Ensor, 53, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in Hot Springs.

Eugene Robert Ensor was born Monday, June 30, 1969, in Rapid City, SD, to Carl Eugene and Maureen Joan Ensor. Gene grew to adulthood and attended school in Rapid City, graduating from Rapid City Stevens High School in 1988. He then attended school at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology and received a Mechanical Engineering Degree in 1992. He was the Mechanical Engineer Project Manager at the VA in Hot Springs.

Gene never married and was a gentle giant, kind and generous to all. He had the best belly laugh ever. Gene was a born engineer/carpenter and always had numerous work and personal projects/hobbies. He was a great son and brother. Fish feared him!

Survivors include his mother, Maureen Ensor of Rapid City; siblings; Jim (Joyce) Ensor of Wichita, KS, Peggy (Gary) Keith of Raleigh, NC, Debbie Ensor of Seattle, WA, Steve (Jill) Ensor of Madison, WI, Frank (Lynn) Ensor of Spearfish, SD, Loren (Racquel) Ensor of Sioux Falls, SD; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Ensor.

Casketbearers will be James Ensor, Steve Ensor, Frank Ensor, Loren Ensor, Jason Iszler, Brett Krout, Ross Brown, and Paul Linn.

Visitation was at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at St. Therese Catholic Church The Little Flower. The Christian Funeral Mass was at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Mt. View Cemetery in Rapid City.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.