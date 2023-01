RAPID CITY - Eugene "Gene" P. Paul, 94, Rapid City, SD, passed away on January 3, 2023. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church with visitation beginning at 9. Luncheon will follow. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery. Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.