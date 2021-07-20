Eugene I. Kriz
CHADRON | Eugene l. Kriz passed away on Feb. 7, 2021, at the Chadron Community Hospital. He was 86 years old.
Gene was born July 26, 1934 and raised in Hemingford, NE, to Louis and Victoria Kriz. Gene graduated from Hemingford High School in 1954. After graduation he attended Chicago Engineering Institution and then returned to Alliance, NE, to begin his career in auto mechanics and engine machining.
On June 2, 1956, he married Charlotte DeBock. Gene and Charlotte moved to Chadron in 1957 and lived at 610 and 609 Morehead Street for 62 years. Gene worked as an engine machinist at Sidles Chambers Co., until starting his own automotive machine shop in 1977. Gene overhauled engines of all types and sizes, repaired hydraulic jacks and later in his life repaired small engines and saws. His machine shop door was always open, had an active board of directors and greeted every customer with a jolly "How do!"
Gene was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, a Trustee at the Elks Lodge, Model A Ford Club of America, the Northwest Nebraska Vintage Car Club, and a board member of Boy Scout Troop 203.
Gene enjoyed getting away from the telephone by taking the family fishing at Whitney Lake and later Angostura Reservoir. Gene and Charlotte had a trailer for many years at Longs Resort and enjoyed every minute fishing or maintaining that camp.
Gene's favorite hobby was building a 1929 Model A Ford. He spent the better part of five years chasing parts and fabricating that Model A and enjoyed driving in parades and taking his grandchildren and their families for a ride.
Gene is survived by his wife of 64 years, Charlotte; son, Mike; daughter, Debra; sister, Wilma; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Victoria; son, Daniel; daughter, Kathleen; and his brother, Wilmer.
A Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 23, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, at the church, with Father Todd Philipsen officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department and donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.