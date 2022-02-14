MANITOWOC, WI | Born Eugene Thomas Callahan, Jr. in Mankato MN on January 2, 1942, Tom was reunited with the Lord on February 10, 2022 at the age of 80. Tom met the love of his life, Marilyn A. Greiner, in a public library where Marilyn worked as a librarian. The two were wed on June 26, 1965 in Ames, Iowa and subsequently welcomed two children.

Tom's first career was with the J.C. Penney Company. He began as a shoe salesman and worked his way up to store manager, spending the majority of his career managing a Penney's store in Sturgis, SD. After nearly 20 years with Penney's, Tom answered the call to the ministry with the full support of Marilyn, who often aided in his ministry by accompanying him on visitations, giving children's sermons, and playing piano at services. Tom's second career began as a lay pastor for the First Presbyterian Church of Sturgis (SD), primarily serving congregations in nearby Whitewood and Lead. After earning his bachelor's degree from Black Hills State University (BHSU), Tom earned his Master's of Divinity (M.Div.) degree from Dubuque Theological Seminary before being ordained by the United Methodist Church (UMC). Within the UMC, Tom was in ministry at Soldiers Grove, North Clayton, and Readstown (1990 – 1994), Algoma and West Kewanee (1994 – 1997), Zion in Chippewa Falls (1997 – 2002), and Lancaster (2002 – 2004). As a minister, Tom's primary gifts were in his extensive knowledge of theology, his exceptional preaching ability, and his dedication to hospital visitations.

Tom moved frequently as a child, but his family always returned to Manitowoc to visit extended family and, as a result, he decided to make Manitowoc his home following his retirement. In his later years, Tom continued to take pride in his truly impressive shoe shining skills and retained his characteristic sense of humor as well as his proclivity for detailed recollections. In his leisure he rediscovered a love of "old Hollywood" movies but remained an avid reader who enjoyed words, with his most recent favorite word being octogenarian as he celebrated his birthday. Tom chose to enter hospice and died peacefully at home with family by his side reading Psalm 23.

Tom is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; parents, Eugene Sr. "Gene" and Catherine Regina "Jean;" and one granddaughter, Samantha. He is survived by his grown children, Patrick (Karen) and Jennifer (Camilo); as well as four grandchildren, Jessica (Josh), Ryan, Ali, and Ella; as well as two great-grandsons.

Tom greatly admired the work of the Servants of Mary and donations in his name may be made to them at PO Box 389, Ladysmith WI 54848 or via servitesisters.org. The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.