STURGIS | Eunice Rahe, formerly of Sturgis and Hot Springs, SD, died November 10, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City and at the time was a resident of Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Algona IA. Eunice Rahe (Rang) was born March 9, 1931, at Rosebud SD, one of six children of Charley and Olive (James) Rang. At an early age her family moved to a farm in Gregory County SD.

She attended country school in Gregory County through the eighth grade. After school she worked on the family farm near Burke SD, driving a team of mules to pull farm machinery.

On June 9, 1953, she married Leonard Rahe at Mission SD. There they farmed until 1964 when they moved to Hot Springs SD. There were three sons born to this union – Michael, Douglas, and Scott.

Eunice was a full-time housewife throughout her life with emphasis on her garden and flowers, sewing, and making hundreds of beautiful crocheted items and quilts.

She is survived by sons Michael (Mary) of Burt IA and Scott (Robin) of West Chesterfield NH; one sister Edith Drey of Burke SD; grandchildren Jennifer (Brian) Thompson of Ankeny IA and Melissa (Justin) Ochsner of Brookings SD along with six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Charles, Louis, and Kenneth; sister, Esther and son, Douglas.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM at First Lutheran Church in Algona IA. The family can be greeted one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com