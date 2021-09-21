CEDARBURG, Wisc. | Eva Holtan Partridge went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. She died peacefully with her sons Jeff and Drew each holding a hand and Kristin on a video call singing (Jesus Loves Me) to her.

Eva Mae Holtan was born to Alfred and Hazel (Nelson) Holtan on Sept. 16, 1940, in St. Paul, MN. She grew up in what she warmly referred to as the (Minneapple) attending Washburn High School. She graduated from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD and often shared that she earned 1 cent per minute as a receptionist in the Commons. She spent countless hours in the Little Theatre which inspired her family's musical and theatrical interests.

After graduation, she moved to Chicago, Illinois where she met Dean Partridge and taught Physical Education. Dean and Eva were married June 24, 1967 — moving around the East Coast, back to Chicago and finally settled in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. Eva was a (Susie Select) welcome wagon lady, where she was passionate about welcoming people into her circle of friends. She was also one of the first innkeepers at the Washington House Inn. She followed in her brother's footsteps by successfully selling specialty advertising. Her real love was being a special education teacher at Grafton Elementary School for over 20 years, especially with Michael, an angel to her.