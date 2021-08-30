Eva M. Dulany

 Skip to main content
  • Updated
RAPID CITY | Eva Marie (Nedella) Dulany, 87, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Monument Health Hospice House.

Eva was born on April 8, 1934, to George and Matilda (Sommerfeld) Nedella in Arpan, SD.

Eva married James Dulany on Sept. 7, 1952.

She is survived by her husband, James; six children, Jeff (Roxanne) Dulany Stuart, FL, Pam (Steve) Moore, Rapid City, Kris Dulany, Rapid City, Tom (Michelle) Dulany, Peoria, AZ, Kirk (Sandy) Dulany, Rapid City, and Mitchell Dulany, Olathe, KS; brother, Jerry (Mary) Nedella, Sturgis; 11 grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four step-great-great-grandchildren.

As per Eva's request, private family services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Masks are required.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.

