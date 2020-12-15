Evelyn D. Pinholt

RAPID CITY | Evelyn Delores (Berg) Pinholt passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at age 93.

Evelyn was born on April 14, 1927, to Engval and Ina (Sandven) Berg in Lake Preston. Evelyn grew up in Lake Preston during the Depression years but had many happy memories of her times with Sandven uncles and aunts. Her father took an opportunity during WWII to work in Watertown and she attended two of her high school years in Watertown where she met Robert "Bob" Pinholt, her future husband. She moved back to Lake Preston and graduated Class of 1945. Evelyn and Bob married in June 1946.

Evelyn and Bob raised six children, Nancy, Jill, Ellen, Ann, Greg, and Paul in Watertown, all of whom graduated from Watertown High School. With six children in school, she attended numerous band concerts, plays and events and, even in later years, could recall teachers and our classmates.

Bob and Evelyn were long-time active members of Grace Lutheran Church and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Evelyn later became a member of Hosanna Lutheran Church.