RAPID CITY - Evelyn "Ev" Straight, 96, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Rapid City, SD. Visitation will be June 14, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at the Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Mass will be on June 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral. An additional Celebration of Life memorial service will be held in Billings, MT later in the summer.