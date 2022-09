RAPID CITY – Evelyn Mae Dvoracek, 99, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home, 2700 Jackson Blvd., Rapid City, with light refreshments to be served afterward. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery following the service. Please visit the online guestbook for Evelyn at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com