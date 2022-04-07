RAPID CITY - Evelyn "Rachel" Rae Wortham 75 of Rapid City passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Rapid City.
Arrangements are pending with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.
RAPID CITY - Evelyn "Rachel" Rae Wortham 75 of Rapid City passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Rapid City.
Arrangements are pending with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.