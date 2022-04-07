 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evelyn "Rachel" Rae Wortham

  Updated
RAPID CITY - Evelyn "Rachel" Rae Wortham 75 of Rapid City passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Rapid City.

Arrangements are pending with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.

