RAPID CITY | Everett “Chris” Christianson Jr., 90, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Monument Health Home Plus Hospice House.

Everett Palmer Christianson was born April 23, 1930 in Rapid City to Everett and Birdie Christianson. He graduated from Rapid City High School in 1949. He married Lois Jean Bush in February 1950. They had three sons: Craig, Jeff, and Jay.

He and his father were in the construction business for 14 years and operated Christianson Masonry. In 1963 he joined Best Business Products as a salesman and managed the business for 13 years. He then established and operated Parkside Hearing Clinic until his retirement in 2003.

In 1974 he married Millie Dinstal. Millie died in 2013.

He served as President of the Rapid City Jaycees and Vice President of the South Dakota Jaycees and was a Key Man recipient. He was the first President of the Black Hills Masonry Contractors Association and a life member of the Rapid City Elks Club.

He is survived by two sons, Jeff of Rapid City and Jay of Rapid City; step-daughters, Pam Winchester of Rapid City and Susan Gill of Windsor, CO, and their husbands Lee and Mark; one nephew, Mike Pervich of Denver, CO; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.