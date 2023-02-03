SIOUX FALLS - Everett Ruedebusch, 95, of Sioux Falls, SD died on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Windsor Manor Assisted Living in Grinnell, IA.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 13, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church of the Deaf in Sioux Falls. Memorial visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 12, 2023, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to services for the deaf and elderly. Additional obituary information is available at www.georgeboom.com

Grateful for sharing Everett's life are his children: Bob (Paula) Ruedebusch of Rapid City, SD, Patti (Steve) Mayer of Sioux Falls, and Paula (Bill) Rudolph of Grinnell, IA; as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Katie Ruedebusch, Megan (Dan) Martinez and their son, Miles, John (Brittney) Ruedebusch, Justin (Jennie) Mayer and their daughters, Charlotte and Ada, Eric (Sara) Mayer, Cole Mayer, Kaylee (Alex) May and their children, Ryker and Nyla, and Kirk Rudolph; in addition to nieces, nephews, and many friends.