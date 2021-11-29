 Skip to main content
Faron L. Raile

RAPID CITY | Faron L. Raile, 63, died on November 27, 2021.

Services at 11am on Saturday, Dec. 4 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Live streaming will be available on his obituary page at www.kirkfuneralhome.com

Kirk Funeral Home.

