RAPID CITY | Faron L. Raile, 63, died on November 27, 2021.
Services at 11am on Saturday, Dec. 4 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Live streaming will be available on his obituary page at www.kirkfuneralhome.com
Kirk Funeral Home.
RAPID CITY | Faron L. Raile, 63, died on November 27, 2021.
Services at 11am on Saturday, Dec. 4 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Live streaming will be available on his obituary page at www.kirkfuneralhome.com
Kirk Funeral Home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.