RAPID CITY | Faron Larry Raile 63, went to the Lord on November 27, 2021.

He was a beautiful gift from God to Lawrence and Lena (Lippert) Raile, along with his siblings, Alan Raile, Peggy Schroeder, and Sheila Marriott.

He was an avid golfer and sports nut. Denver all the way; the Broncos, Rockies, and Nuggets. Also being a Dodge man in NASCAR.

He married his soul mate, Lila, on April 2, 2004 and was blessed with three bonus children, Ashley James, Brandon Hendricks and Tawnya Morell. They gave him the best things ever, the Grandkids; Jersey, Bricon, Hailey, Paige, Damian and Khloe.

He has lost his battle with Multiple Sclerosis and is with his loving mother, Lena and Mentor, Jesus, probably already playing golf.

He will be missed by many. Rest in peace My Love Bug.

Memorial services will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 4 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Live streaming will be available on the kirkfuneralhome.com website.