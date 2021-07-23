Father Joseph Damhorst, SJ

ST. LOUIS, Mo. | Father Joseph E. Damhorst, SJ, died July 18, 2021, in St. Louis. He was 84 years old, a Jesuit for 65 years and a priest for 53 years.

He served in pastoral ministry at Red Cloud Mission and Our Lady of Sorrows Church from 1990 to 2002. Born in Quincy, IL, on Nov. 9, 1936, to Clarence F. and Erma Meyers Damhorst, he was predeceased by his brother, Clarence E. Damhorst and sisters, Shirley Cameron and Elaine Boudreau.