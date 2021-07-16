RAPID CITY | Fay H. Morgan, 98, went to be with the Lord whom she loved on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at her home in Rapid City.

Fay was born on Oct. 27, 1922 at Sheboygan, Wisconsin, one of five children born to Joseph and Anna (Opgenorth) Nack. She was raised her entire life and resided in Sheboygan until the time of her marriage to Alvin Morgan on May 14, 1949.

After that, she accompanied her husband to many military stations, including a total period of 10 years overseas in the countries of England, France, and Korea. During the time in England, her two children, Lawrence Alvin and Sara Fay, were born.

Fay joined in many volunteer activities where the family lived at military stations and later in retirement here in Rapid City. She was a Sunday School teacher and choir member for many years and served the Lord faithfully in the general thrust of her life. She was a faithful and effective member of the Auxiliary of the Gideons International serving in many positions including state vice-president.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family deeply, which was a natural outgrowth of her love for the Lord. She was loved by all who touched her, family and friends. She was a great example to all.