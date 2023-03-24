RAPID CITY - Our beloved Faye Farrens passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, after a brief illness. Faye was born March 17, 1924, to Walter and Hannah Jershua (Geagley) Cochran in Bedford, IA. She was born the third of seven children and grew up during the Great Depression.

After graduation from high school in 1942, Faye moved to Washington, DC where she started working at the Pentagon as a Confidential Secretary for the Army for two years before moving back home. Once back in Iowa she met Kenneth Farrens and after three months they married on December 30, 1944, before he was deployed into military service. Faye and Kenneth welcomed their first son, Wayne, in May 1946 and then a second son, Gene, in February 1948.

The young family assisted Kenneth's parents on the farm near Gravity, IA until 1954 when they moved briefly to Florida and then to Cheyenne, WY where they lived until 1962, when they then moved again to Hot Springs, SD.

While raising her children, she worked at various jobs and doing the books at her husband's gas station. After her sons were raised and gone, the couple moved to Eufaula, OK where they lived until 1998 when they moved to Rapid City.

After Ken passed away in 1999, Faye became very active at the Minneluzahan Senior Center helping with the weekly bingo and monthly fun bus trips to Deadwood, SD. Faye also attended the Canyon Lake Senior Center. Faye was very independent and drove her car until her 96th Birthday.

She is survived by her grandson, Adam Farrens (Anne); great-grandchild, Luke, Gig Harbor WA; granddaughter, Katie Farrens, Sarasota FL; sister, Anna Wetuski, Omaha, NE; brother-in-law, Keith Farrens, Bedford, IA; daughters-in-law: Ginger Farrens, West Richland, WA and Vicki Farrens, Rapid City, SD; and numerous nieces and nephews. Special acknowledgement to nieces: Janet DeMott, Jo Adams, and Judy Mathews for their assistance. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, sons: Wayne and Gene Farrens, and five of her siblings: Henry, Harold, Lillie, Clarice, and Walt.

Visitation will occur on Monday, March 27, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD. Funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the funeral home, which will be followed by a funeral procession to the Black Hills National Cemetery for commitment. A reception will be held at Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Funeral service will be live streamed at behrenswilson.com.