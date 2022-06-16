Felciano "Felix" Castillo

RAPID CITY - Feliciano "Felix" Castillo was born June 9, 1945 in San Antonio, Texas and passed away on June 12, 2022, in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Felix served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in 1964 and met his wife, Cheryl Jean. They started their family in San Antonio, moved to Rapid City in 1985 and were married for 54 years. He retired from Ellsworth Air Force Base after 26 years of civilian service.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Pilar & Clara Castillo, his sisters Guadalupe, Magdalena, Maria, Tomasa, and his brothers Casimiro, Justino, Narciso.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Cheryl Jean Castillo; his brothers, Octaviano, and Ricardo Castillo; his daughters, Stephanie Guitron-Castillo, Anna (Donnie) Castillo, and Patricia Castillo; and his son, Miguel (Lisa) Castillo; grandchildren: Roxie (John) Castillo, Andre Castillo, Arturo (Caitlin) Shaykett, Enrique Lloyd, Casimira Castillo, Clarynda Castillo, Levayah Baker, Meona Castillo-Yellow Horse, and Liciana Castillo-Yellow Horse; great-grandchildren: Tiyana, Kylee, Erica, Armani, Isabella, and Aubrii; many nieces and nephews, loved ones and friends.

On Monday, June 20, 2022, a visitation from 5pm-6pm & Rosary at 6pm-7pm., at St. Isaac Joques Catholic Church, Rapid City, SD. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 21, 10:00 a.m., at St. Isaac Joques Catholic Church. Burial with military honors, will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.