Flo was born on the family ranch south of Rhame, ND on April 30, 1935, to Carl R. and Selma V. (Jeffers) Olson. She graduated from Bowman High School in 1953. She continued her education at Concordia College in Moorhead, MN earning her teaching certificate. She married the love of her life, Theodore Mrnak on November 19, 1955. To this union they had two daughters, Penny and Gay, but she was a mom to everyone. She and Ted loved to travel, golf, and dance.