RAPID CITY | Flo Mrnak, 86 of Rapid City went to Heaven on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
A memorial service will be 10:00am Friday, February 18 at South Canyon Lutheran Church, with Rev. Chris Baesler officiating. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com
Flo was born on the family ranch south of Rhame, ND on April 30, 1935, to Carl R. and Selma V. (Jeffers) Olson. She graduated from Bowman High School in 1953. She continued her education at Concordia College in Moorhead, MN earning her teaching certificate. She married the love of her life, Theodore Mrnak on November 19, 1955. To this union they had two daughters, Penny and Gay, but she was a mom to everyone. She and Ted loved to travel, golf, and dance.
Flo is survived by her daughters; Penny Besmer, Gay (Robin) Whalin, grandson; Brett (Abby) Whalin, granddaughter; Caitlin (Alex) Keller, great grandsons; Burke and Tate Besmer, sister; Donna (Chuck) Ferguson, nieces, and nephews.
Flo was preceded in death by her husband, parents and three brothers.