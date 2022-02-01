CUSTER | Florence Grace Ellerton, 100, passed away January 27, 2022, at Rose Haven Assisted Living in Custer, SD.

Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Hermosa United Church of Christ in Hermosa, SD.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Hermosa United Church of Christ in Hermosa, SD.

Committal services will be held 1:00 p.m. (MT); 2:00 p.m. (CT) Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Highmore Cemetery in Highmore, SD.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.