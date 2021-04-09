RAPID CITY | Florence Kallemeyn went home to her Heavenly Father on April 6, 2021. Florence was born on Nov. 4, 1926, to Herman and Esther (Roecker) Buchholz on the family homestead in the Hidewood Township, South Dakota. She attended grade school at a country school in the Hidewood until completion of the eighth grade. When she was 14, she boarded in Clear Lake to start and complete her high school education.
Upon graduation from high school in 1944, she and her best friend moved to San Diego, CA, to help with the war effort.
When one of her friends later remarked that “you could take the girl out of the country, but you couldn't take the country out of the girl,” she proved him right, and did eventually move back to the Clear Lake area. There she met Lawrence Kallemeyn, whom she married on Dec. 29 of 1946. They raised their family of four children: Dave, Beth, Bob, and Laurie, in Brookings. In 1980, Florence and Lawrence retired to Prescott, AZ.
Upon Lawrence's death in 1998, Florence undertook a new adventure: she began working at Custer State Park as a seasonal employee for many years, which she enjoyed thoroughly and where she made many friends. In 2011, she moved from Prescott to Rapid City. While living at West Hills, where she was lovingly cared for by the staff, she enjoyed many happy years with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren before her death.
Florence was predeceased by her parents and her siblings, Amy (Leonard) Scheusner, Lester (Marcella) Buchholz, and an infant sister, Doris.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, David (Sharon) Kallemeyn, Beth Carter, Laurie (James) Good, all of Rapid City, and Robert (Vonni) Kallemeyn of Pierre. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Alexis (David) Northrip, Ty Gonnerman, Brenda Kallemeyn, Margaret (Drew) Anderson, John (Kendra) Kallemeyn, Thomas Kallemeyn, Melissa Good, and Shane Good. She is survived by six great-grandchildren: September and Brooks Northrip, Reid and Wren Anderson, Ember and Willow Kallemeyn. She is also survived by her niece and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 16, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1630 Rushmore St. (not Mt. Rushmore Road), Rapid City, SD. It is recommended that masks be worn. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that you consider a donation to the CASA Program, 2650 Jackson Blvd., Rapid City, SD 57702, or to a charity of your choice.