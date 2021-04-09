RAPID CITY | Florence Kallemeyn went home to her Heavenly Father on April 6, 2021. Florence was born on Nov. 4, 1926, to Herman and Esther (Roecker) Buchholz on the family homestead in the Hidewood Township, South Dakota. She attended grade school at a country school in the Hidewood until completion of the eighth grade. When she was 14, she boarded in Clear Lake to start and complete her high school education.

Upon graduation from high school in 1944, she and her best friend moved to San Diego, CA, to help with the war effort.

When one of her friends later remarked that “you could take the girl out of the country, but you couldn't take the country out of the girl,” she proved him right, and did eventually move back to the Clear Lake area. There she met Lawrence Kallemeyn, whom she married on Dec. 29 of 1946. They raised their family of four children: Dave, Beth, Bob, and Laurie, in Brookings. In 1980, Florence and Lawrence retired to Prescott, AZ.