RAPID CITY - Florence Kay Trucano was born to Dr. J.C. and Henrietta Smiley in Halstead, KS, on Oct. 15, 1932, and died in Rapid City, SD, on December 23, 2022.

She practiced her Roman Catholic faith throughout her life and often acknowledged God's presence. Kay also enjoyed a special relationship with Mother Mary and squeezed her rosary beads every time she flew in an airplane. Several of her children carry on this tradition. She devoutly believed in God's goodness, feeling blessed to be loved by Him and by her family, friends, and caregivers.

Kay grew up in Deadwood in the 1930s, which she often said she would not trade away. She developed her sense of compassion from her surgeon father, whose profession made him a favorite with the families he served. He and her musical mother instilled in her a deep love of learning. She excelled academically in high school and was involved in many activities. She graduated from Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, with a B.S. in Business Education (1954) and earned an M.Ed. (1980) in Counseling from SDSU, AC (After Children). She taught high school business education classes and counseled people recovering from addictions to alcohol and drugs many years.

Kay married James Bowers in 1953 and was widowed one year later. Her second marriage to John R. Trucano in 1955 lasted 29 years until his death in 1984. Until her own death, she declared John her soulmate, and no one could ask for a better model of love. Kay's main vocation was her devotion to her family: her husband, five children, her parents and mother-in-law, and a legion of dogs and cats - all with whom she shared her unconditional love. She taught her children to seek the uniqueness in others; cherished relationships often spring from unexpected beginnings.

Her organizational skills were superb and her interests varied. Her list-making knew no rival - she would tack up lists inside the refrigerator, on bathroom mirrors, in stuffy gym bags, and on the milk box outside the back door. She would even put notes on bed headboards, for her children's late night reading pleasure. Kay was interested in local, state, and national issues, and loved to travel. She was an active member of PEO, a women's philanthropic educational organization, for 72 years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, AAUW, and Catholic Daughters of America. Kay was the "jam lady" who remembered others for Christmas and whenever a crisis or celebration happened. Her kids helped deliver gifts during these times and knew it was love they were really giving.

Further, Kay was a steadfast cheerleader at any event her children tried. Not an athlete herself, she sat through baseball, basketball, football, swimming, cheerleading, dance team, and ski team events, debate sessions, oral interpretation meets, plays, and musical concerts. Kay's support helped her children grow more confident. Attending five children's activities constituted a full-time job - and she and their father were at 90% of them - whew.

Kay had lifelong friends in Lead and Deadwood; she also made new friends in Rapid City, where she settled after John's death and her children were grown. She was an Alcoholics Anonymous member for 46 years, crediting God and the amazing people she became friends with for helping her maintain her sobriety. In turn, she helped others on their road to recovery. Her family is not surprised to hear now of her dedication to each of these folks.

Ernest Hemingway describes courage as "grace under pressure:". Kay showed this courage in the face of advancing dementia these past few years. Place a baby or a puppy in her lap, and Kay beamed, even as she could no longer articulate her feelings in words. To the very end, hearing that another great grandbaby was on the way made her smile and want to hold that miracle when he arrived. She was, indeed, Super Nana, as one great-grandson declared.

Kay is survived by one brother, John (Kay) Smiley; her five children: Jim (Susan), Michael (Cynthia), Mary Beth, Ann (Jim), and Jennifer (Brad); 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Her funeral mass is Friday, December 30, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Therese Church, Rapid City. Memorials may be sent to St. Therese Building Fund.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.