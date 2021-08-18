Florence Millin

STURGIS | Florence Irene Millin went to meet her Heavenly Father Aug. 16, 2021.

She was born to Victor and Florence Karrels Oct. 6, 1938 in Sturgis.

On April 20, 1962, she married Hugh E. Millin at the Bear Butte Valley Church. Together they raised four children: Victor, Diane, Vernon and David. She was blessed with eight grandsons and two great-grandsons.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, with lunch to follow.