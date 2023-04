HANKINSON - Florence Ruby Mitzel, 81, of Hankinson, ND, passed away on April 14, 2023. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., with a Vigil starting at 7:00 p.m., at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, followed by burial at Black Hills National Cemetery.