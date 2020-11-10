Floy H. Olson

BOX ELDER | Mrs. Floy Hope (Jorgenson) Olson, 93, passed away on Nov. 4, 2020, after a short fight with a foreign virus at Good Samaritan Home in New Underwood.

The daughter of Harold Ernest Jorgenson and Selma Gertude Myhre, Floy was born April 24, 1927, in Hart Township with a mid-wife near Bowman, ND.

Floy's pride and joy were her family and growing up with seven sisters, one brother and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins on their farm outside of Bowman. Since Floy was the biggest and strongest, she helped Daddy in the hayfields a lot, shocking grain and hoeing. Floy spent part of each summer since she was 11 helping neighbors cook, wash, clean, and take care of six kids, ages 2 to 10. She even cooked for threshers.

She went to high school in Bowman, staying with Grandma and Aunt Hilda. Floy was Salutatorian of her class at 16 years of age, and graduated from the Rapid City Business School at age 17 before starting a 35-year career in banking. She married Dean Jay Robert Olson on May 7, 1949, at the Lutheran Church in Miles City, MT.