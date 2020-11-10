Floy H. Olson

BOX ELDER | Mrs. Floy Hope (Jorgenson) Olson, 93, passed away on Nov. 4, 2020, after a short fight with a foreign virus at Good Samaritan Home in New Underwood.
The daughter of Harold Ernest Jorgenson and Selma Gertude Myhre, Floy was born April 24, 1927, in Hart Township with a mid-wife near Bowman, ND.
Floy's pride and joy were her family and growing up with seven sisters, one brother and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins on their farm outside of Bowman. Since Floy was the biggest and strongest, she helped Daddy in the hayfields a lot, shocking grain and hoeing. Floy spent part of each summer since she was 11 helping neighbors cook, wash, clean, and take care of six kids, ages 2 to 10. She even cooked for threshers.
She went to high school in Bowman, staying with Grandma and Aunt Hilda. Floy was Salutatorian of her class at 16 years of age, and graduated from the Rapid City Business School at age 17 before starting a 35-year career in banking. She married Dean Jay Robert Olson on May 7, 1949, at the Lutheran Church in Miles City, MT.
Floy and Dean ranched at numerous places on the Harding County Ranch, Blair Ranch, Marmouth, Bowman and also lived in Rapid City and then Mandan, ND, where they raised their four children. Over the years they pursued other investments and real estate, before buying their present cattle ranch, J Rafter D in Box Elder, outside of their beloved Black Hills. After retiring from banking, Floy worked as the accountant and partner in the family ranch. Floy and Dean led the development of the Simmental Association in both the U.S. and Canada. They were honored with the Pioneer Award from the Simmental Association for their many years of leadership.
She was a leader in the women's professional group, ZONTA, and knitted prayer shawls for those in need through Trinity Church.
Floy was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; six sisters; a brother; infant grandchildren, Kyle Lee and Sara Raye; and her third son, Robert.
Floy was survived by one sister, Leona; her sons, Jay (Renee) and Allen (Karen) and daughters, Rita (Richard) and Marla (Robert); grandchildren: Benjamin (Cassandra), Bridget R., Kristen (Benjamin), Bridget (Doug), Blake (Sara), Nicolas (Shar), Marita (Joe), and Anna (Darrin); great grandkids: Logan, Elijah, Isaiah, Miles, Brooke, Garrett, Emily, Mataya, Shali, Hayden, and Sorin; brothers-in-law, Vernon and John (Carol); sisters in-law, Ruth and Clarice; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services will be held at a later date and burial will be at the Elk Vale Cemetery, near Rapid City.
Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
