QUINN | Floyd Kjerstad, age 86, died on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Monument Health in Rapid City.

A celebration of life visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, at the Wall Community Center.

Military graveside services will follow at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Quinn.

A reception and time of fellowship will follow the graveside service at the Two Bit Saloon in Quinn.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Wall.