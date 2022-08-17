CUSTER - Floyd Robert Mills, 95, of Custer, SD, passed away August 12, 2022, at Hot Springs VA Medical Center Hospice.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the Custer Community Church in Custer in Custer, SD with the Rev. Mitch Behringer officiating. Masonic Rites, and full military honors will be presented.

Committal services will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Wolf Creek Congregational Cemetery near Menno, SD.

Arrangements have been placed under the local direction of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD.