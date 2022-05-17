WALL - Fr. Michael Hight, 68, passed away May 14 at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

He and his twin brother, Mark, were born May 1, 1954, in Rapid City to Robert and Lorraine (Clark) Hight.

He attended the University of S.D., Vermillion, and Black Hills State University, Spearfish. He was a graduate of St. Paul Seminary, St. Paul, Minn. January 18, 1982, and was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Rapid City by Bishop Harold J. Dimmerling.

Following ordination, Father Hight served as an associate pastor of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Rapid City. From 1982-1987 he served at St. Michael Church, Kennebec, and St. Mary Church, Reliance. From 1987 to 1989 he served at St. Anthony Church, Buffalo, with missions at Reva, Ralph, and Cox. From 1989-90 he assisted at Blessed Sacrament Church, Rapid City; Christ the King Church, Presho; and Sacred Heart Church, Burke. In 1990 he was appointed parochial administrator for the church in Presho and the parishes of St. Michael Church, Kennebec; St. Anthony Church, Draper; and St. Martin Church, Murdo. In 1999 he returned to Rapid City as a senior associate at the cathedral. In 2001 he was medically retired and went to live at St. James Parish, Edgemont, and resided in the rectory. In 2003 he moved to Wall, residing there until his death.

He is survived by his mother, Lorraine; brothers Bob, Paul and Pat Hight. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert, and brother Mark. Father Hight befriended, consoled, and inspired many people during his lifetime. He will be sorely missed by those fortunate enough to have known him - including his cat, Miss Kitty.

All services for Father Hight will be at St. Therese, the Little Flower Church, Rapid City. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 18 from 5 – 7 p.m., with a wake beginning at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial for Father Hight will be held Thursday, May 19 at 10 am. Bishop Peter Muhich will be the presider, Fr. Ron Garry will be the homilist and priests of the diocese will concelebrate.

Burial will be at Mt. Calvary, Cemetery, Rapid City.His online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.