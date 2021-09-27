Frances Angela (Rahonce) Perkins

Frances — or Fran, as she was known to friends — was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Cyril and Angela (Pivik) Rahonce (both deceased) in 1936. She lived much of her life in the Black Hills of South Dakota where she worked, made many friends, and raised her family. When Fran retired from the Fort Meade Veterans Hospital she was able to split her time between her beloved mountaintop retreat and an Apache Junction retirement community, again adding to her collection of lifelong friendships. Fran eventually settled in Payson, Utah until the untimely death of her life's one true love, Dempsey Perkins. Returning to Arizona, Fran soon after entered a long-term stay at Rock Creek Memory Care in Surprise, AZ where she could be near her devoted and caring eldest child Randy Goodell.