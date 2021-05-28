 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frances C. Petrick

Frances C. Petrick

{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Frances C. Petrick, 91, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 in Rapid City.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Fran was born April 26, 1930 in Orange, NJ, the daughter of Leonaro and Genoveffa (Renna) Patruno. She was married to Harry O. Petrick on April 30, 1955 in Orange, NJ.

Survivors include her nephews, Gary and Larry Petrick, both of Rapid City.

Fran was preceded in death by her parents, stillborn child, and brother.

Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Best GEN assembles modular boxes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News