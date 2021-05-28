RAPID CITY | Frances C. Petrick, 91, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 in Rapid City.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Fran was born April 26, 1930 in Orange, NJ, the daughter of Leonaro and Genoveffa (Renna) Patruno. She was married to Harry O. Petrick on April 30, 1955 in Orange, NJ.

Survivors include her nephews, Gary and Larry Petrick, both of Rapid City.

Fran was preceded in death by her parents, stillborn child, and brother.

