Frances H. Audiss

Frances was born on Nov. 14, 1938 to Jess and Carrie (White Horse) Thin Elk in White River, SD. After having lost her mother at an early age, she was raised by her grandmother, Sophie Loves Slow Heart. As a young girl, she enjoyed picking berries with her grandmother and riding horses bareback. She attended Catholic Boarding School on the Rosebud Indian Reservation and later, Brainerd Indian School in Hot Springs, SD. She later met the love of her life, Irving Audiss, and in just three short weeks, they were married and remained married for 54 years until Irving's death in 2012.

Frances found another love in her life -- sewing. When she began sewing, she sewed anything from Barbie and baby doll clothes to cute clothes for her girls to western shirts for her husband. She later added fancy clothes for herself, jingle dresses and ribbon shirts and started her quilting business. She made all kinds of quilts but her ultimate love was making the most beautiful, colorful star quilts you have ever seen. In her final years, she was mostly making shoulder bags with the star with tiniest diamonds. She prided herself in always making the star with the smallest diamonds possible, which became her trademark. She also enjoyed collecting antiques, second-hand store shopping, and spending quality time with her granddaughter. She had a great compassion to love and help others, especially her grandchildren. Her doors were always open to all. That ultimately was her greatest joy, knowing that she would give whatever she had if she thought it would help others.