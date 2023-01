Friends and family are invited to a Vigil Service on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Hill City. Visitation will precede the Vigil and be from 4:30-5:30 p.m. A Christian Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Hill City Cemetery. Please visit the online memorial for Frances at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.